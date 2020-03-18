SCHOOL CLOSURES
The Kerrville Independent School District will determine today the future of the 2019-2020 school year. On Wednesday night, the KISD board of trustees approved a resolution that granted the district administration to suspend the school year and to pay teachers and other staff who will be told to stay home.
BARS AND RESTAURANTS
Gov. Greg Abbott will decide if bars and restaurants around the state will be forced to close or limit in-house seating. Many restaurants in the Kerrville area have already closed dining rooms. The decision, of course, would have a profound impact here in the Hill Country for many small businesses.
LOCAL ELECTIONS
Kerrville mayoral candidate David Barker is calling for the May 2 municipal election to be moved to November. Kerrville officials have not ruled it out. Earlier this week, Gov. Abbott urged municipal leaders across the state to push back May elections during the coronavirus pandemic.
A RISE IN JOBLESS CLAIMS
Jobless claims and unemployment also are rising around the globe. The U.N.’s International Labor Organization estimates that fallout from the coronavirus outbreak could lead to nearly 25 million job losses worldwide and drain up to $3.4 trillion worth of income by the end of this year.
In the U.S., state unemployment trust funds generally are in better financial shape than they were before the last recession. Yet 21 states began the year with less than the amount recommended to remain solvent in an average recession, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report. At the bottom of the solvency list are many of the most populous states — California, Texas, New York, Illinois, Ohio and Massachusetts.
RATE OF INFECTION
Based on data from China and from cruise ships, scientists estimate that unless measures are taken to limit the spread, each infected person will infect about 2 or 3 others, leading to an exponential growth of the virus.
If the virus makes a jump to new person every two to five days, as scientists calculate, then a single infected person could lead to 4,142 total infections within a month — assuming nothing is done to break chains of transmission.
Unless such measures are put in place, scientists estimate that between 40 and 80% of the global population could become infected. Based on an analysis of data from China, scientists found that the majority of new infections are transmitted by people with mild symptoms who may not even know they're ill, said Jeffrey Shaman, a public health expert at Columbia University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.