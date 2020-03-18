Virus Outbreak Texas

Governor Greg Abbott declares a statewide public health disaster because of COVID-19, the coronavirus, during a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas on March 13, 2020. Abbott said there were 39 confirmed cases of the virus in Texas with 220 total people tested. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (Julia Robinson/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

 Julia Robinson

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The Kerrville Independent School District will determine today the future of the 2019-2020 school year. On Wednesday night, the KISD board of trustees approved a resolution that granted the district administration to suspend the school year and to pay teachers and other staff who will be told to stay home. 

BARS AND RESTAURANTS

Gov. Greg Abbott will decide if bars and restaurants around the state will be forced to close or limit in-house seating. Many restaurants in the Kerrville area have already closed dining rooms. The decision, of course, would have a profound impact here in the Hill Country for many small businesses. 

LOCAL ELECTIONS

Kerrville mayoral candidate David Barker is calling for the May 2 municipal election to be moved to November. Kerrville officials have not ruled it out. Earlier this week, Gov. Abbott urged municipal leaders across the state to push back May elections during the coronavirus pandemic. 

A RISE IN JOBLESS CLAIMS

Jobless claims and unemployment also are rising around the globe. The U.N.’s International Labor Organization estimates that fallout from the coronavirus outbreak could lead to nearly 25 million job losses worldwide and drain up to $3.4 trillion worth of income by the end of this year.

In the U.S., state unemployment trust funds generally are in better financial shape than they were before the last recession. Yet 21 states began the year with less than the amount recommended to remain solvent in an average recession, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report. At the bottom of the solvency list are many of the most populous states — California, Texas, New York, Illinois, Ohio and Massachusetts.

RATE OF INFECTION

Based on data from China and from cruise ships, scientists estimate that unless measures are taken to limit the spread, each infected person will infect about 2 or 3 others, leading to an exponential growth of the virus.

If the virus makes a jump to new person every two to five days, as scientists calculate, then a single infected person could lead to 4,142 total infections within a month — assuming nothing is done to break chains of transmission.

Unless such measures are put in place, scientists estimate that between 40 and 80% of the global population could become infected. Based on an analysis of data from China, scientists found that the majority of new infections are transmitted by people with mild symptoms who may not even know they're ill, said Jeffrey Shaman, a public health expert at Columbia University.

