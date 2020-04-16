Benham perpetuates racial stereotypes
This letter is in response to the recent column published by Verna Benham. The fact that this article reached publication is an embarrassment. Ms. Benham openly perpetuated racial stereotypes in her comment regarding Hispanic families. That alone should have kept her column from publishing. In addition to that glaring oversight, her comments regarding the park closures were inaccurate. The parks were closed for those who’d like to picnic or enjoy the playground, but exercise was never off the table as the River Trail remained open for those who wanted to walk, run or bike over the Easter weekend. As she wants risk vs. benefit evaluated, The Daily Times would do well to weigh the risk of publishing content by someone with such strong racial biases, while still seeking the benefit of local businesses investing in advertising.
The Daily Times should evaluate the risk of publishing misinformation regarding orders from the City while hoping to have the benefit of being respected as a source of reliable information by the community. The common sense she writes of would have caused any editor to know this column should never have been published. It’s a disappointment and embarrassment to the community.
Beth Bates, Kerrville
Apology is in order
I read a highly racist article written by Verna Benham in the April 15 edition. I found this extremely offensive, ignorant, and insensitive. I was shocked to find she has a weekly column in the paper. I believe an apology at a minimum is in order. And perhaps better review of articles submitted.
Cassie Baker, Kerrville
Consider the families being hurt
I wanted to email you to let you know about my disappointment with the Daily Times after reading one of Verna Benham’s columns. How is it allowed to print the comment about Hispanic families having 15-20 people in one house? Surely whoever approves the columns would have seen how blatantly racist that is and would have taken it out or asked her to rethink what she is writing. As brothers and sisters in Christ, it is our job to call out the injustices against minorities, and I feel it’s my responsibility to let you know that I can’t support this paper if she is allowed to continue to make racist remarks in her writing. Kerrville is a wonderful town and I have loved growing up and living here, but this town has to get it together and show more of that kindness that I know is here. Families of all colors love picnics and multigenerational living is a wonderful thing. Please consider the families you are hurting by allowing to get hurt by her comments. Racism has no place in our town.
Jessica Rodrigue, Kerrville
Benham’s slip is showing
In reference to Verna Benham’s column in today’s paper: Not only her slip is showing. Her stereotyping and racist opinion of Hispanics also shows.
Graham Bishop, Kerrville
Don’t sweep this issue under the rug
My name is Michelle Yañez. I am the daughter of Mexican immigrants. I was born here in Kerrville, Texas, and have lived here my whole life. I graduated from Tivy and then from Schreiner University. I have been a lifelong member at Notre Dame Catholic Church. I contribute to the community I live in and love so very much through service in various organizations.
I write to you today regarding Verna Benham’s column titled “Weighing our risks - all sides.” Specifically, I would like to address her comment in the second to last paragraph. I had a physical, gut wrenching reaction to the sentence regarding Hispanics. How sad I was this piece was written by someone who is from Kerrville and is given the platform to appear in the Kerrville Daily Times weekly. Furthermore, I watched (Managing Editor Louis Amestoy’s) Facebook live stream. I am glad you addressed the situation. Yet to say, “The buck stops here with me on this… I’ve sent Verna a note. I always reflect on the words of that football coach when he said, ‘Coach, we’re just not very smart,’” seems to be sweeping a huge and divisive issue under the rug. The Hispanic/Latino population, according to the 2010 census, for Kerrville is 28.7%.
I sent Verna’s opinion piece to my circle of friends with the purpose of gauging their reaction. Part of me wondered if I was overreacting? Their responses validated my own reaction. My hope is that your readers will see some sort of remorse from Ms. Benham herself. As someone who writes pieces I know will be published (albeit not daily), I take care to read and reread my statements.
Words matter.
Michele Yañez, Kerrville
(1) comment
Louis Amesoty’s invoked his Hispanic ethnicity in the recent editorial wherein he apologizes for the Benham racist statements published by his newspaper. I, like many others, would not have recognized the fact that Amestoy is Hispanic, as does not have an Hispanic surname, and has the physical appearance of a non-Hispanic Caucasian. I was pleased to learn that he is Hispanic, and think that the community will benefit from a leader who is part of a racial minority, and can speak on behalf of the Kerrville Hispanic community. We are long overdue for some minority leadership in Kerrville, especially a leader with the largest bullhorn.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.