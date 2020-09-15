A Kerrville woman has been jailed on suspicion of two felony-level drug offenses and one misdemeanor.
Kerrville police arrested Kayla Ann Coder on Sept. 15 and accused her of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine; less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 2, which includes dozens of drugs such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT, and forms of THC; and less than 2 ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Coder, born in 1992, was in the county jail as of Sept. 15 and her bonds hadn’t been set. This is her first arrest in Kerr County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.