SAN ANTONIO — The mayor of San Antonio declared a public health emergency Monday, followed quickly by Bexar County, to prevent the immediate release from quarantine of any more cruise ship evacuees, after a woman who was allowed to leave was found to have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
In the Hill Country, the city of Kerrville issued a statement on the heels of the announcements out of San Antonio, where a number of people have been quarantined by the illness.
“In light of recent coronavirus activity, the City of San Antonio today declared a health emergency and ordered coronavirus evacuees to stay in quarantine,” Kerrville Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus wrote in a news release. “The City of Kerrville is aware of what the City of San Antonio has done, and stands ready to take precautionary steps locally if needed.
“We remind our citizens that we do not have any coronavirus evacuees housed in the city of Kerrville at this time, and there are no plans to house them in the future. The City of Kerrville will continue collaboration with Peterson Regional Medical Center, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, and if necessary will take the appropriate action per our pandemic plan as outlined in the CoK Emergency Preparedness Plan.”
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg's declarations of a local state of disaster and public safety emergency effectively puts the more than 120 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in limbo, unaware of how long they will be held in seclusion to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
Nirenberg and other San Antonio officials also said all passengers must test negative for the virus three times before they can be released.
The woman who sparked the mayor's alarm tested positive for the illness last month after she was evacuated from Wuhan, China, but was released from quarantine Saturday following two negative tests, officials said. After the woman's release, health officials learned that a third lab test came back “weakly positive.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that she was asymptomatic at the time of her release and met all criteria for release, and that she was returned to quarantine after the new positive test was discovered.
By that time, the patient had come in contact with others and visited North Star Mall, according to the San Antonio Express News .
“The Metro Health Department conducted a contact investigation to determine where the patient went upon release and with whom the patient may have come in contact to assess the risk of exposure to the community," the city of San Antonio said in a news release. "The results of that investigation found that the risk of exposure is low, as the patient, who was asymptomatic, interacted with very few people and was not in close contact with anyone."
The patient left a hotel room at the Holiday Inn Express at 91 Northeast Loop 410, near the San Antonio International Airport and took a hotel-provided shuttle to North Star Mall, where she browsed and ate from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The stores she visited include Dillard's, Talbot's and Swarovski.
North Star Mall announced Monday that the shopping center would be closed temporarily for 24 hours, out of an abundance of caution, for deep cleaning.
She was out of quarantine for about 12 hours, during which time she went to a hotel and a shopping mall, said Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of San Antonio Metropolitan Health Department.
Kurian said officials consider the exposure risk for people at the mall and hotel to be low, noting that the woman spent much of her time sitting alone at the mall's food court. Two people who encountered her at the hospital are at a medium risk, she said.
Nirenberg said Monday that it was “totally unacceptable” that the woman was released from quarantine.
“We simply cannot have a screw-up like this from our federal partners,” he said.
The CDC said Sunday night that it was dealing with "an unfolding situation with many unknowns.
“CDC is making decisions on a case-by-case basis using the best available science at the time,” the agency said in a statement. “CDC’s priority is to protect both patients and communities.”
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.