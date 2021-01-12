A low pressure system will rapidly cross Texas overnight tonight.
This system is strong enough to create mid and high level clouds and there may be a few sprinkles or very light showers for areas near Houston, Austin, College Station, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Victoria.
Precipitation chances are very low most areas despite strong upper level dynamics with this system.
Dry air will sink southward Wednesday with no precipitation in the forecast Wednesday across Texas.
High pressure will be centered across Texas Wednesday and our next cold front will track across the state Thursday.
