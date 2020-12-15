HOUSTON (AP) — Saquan Singleton had 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry New Mexico to a 104-65 win over Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday night.
Makuach Maluach had 17 points for New Mexico (2-0). Rod Brown added 16 points. Valdir Manuel had 11 points.
Ethan White had 25 points for the Saints.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.