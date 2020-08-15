Once again Mr. Lehman has demonstrated his impressive command of the English language as well as his inability to construct a logical argument, for surely at least one of his definitions of a socialist will apply to us all, including him.
Fred Womack, Kerrville
(1) comment
GENE here: Mr. Lehman never has been big on logical thought. He prefers angry rants replete with ridicule and name calling.
