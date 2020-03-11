Mary de Lourdes Serpa Bachino passed away peacefully at her Kerrville home on March 4, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Joanne Maddalena of Nipomo, California, Jayne Smith (Tim) of Kerrville, James C. Bachino (Linda) of Tehachapi, California; and son-in-law Bob Maddalena (Fritzi) of Kerrville.
The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to Rebecca Menking and Rosalie Salazar, who gave Mary the care, love and dignity that she so deserved during her lengthy illness. We would also like to thank Peterson Hospice for providing us all with support and assistance.
For those who would like to acknowledge Mary’s life, Peterson Hospice of Kerrville, Texas, would be her charity of choice.
No services are planned.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
