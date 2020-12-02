Kerr County leaders this week honored two peace officers who have almost a century of public service between them.
During a Nov. 30 meeting at the courthouse in Kerrville, the Kerr County Commissioners Court voted unanimously for resolutions honoring the careers of Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer and Kerr County Chief Deputy Clay Barton. Both men are retiring Dec. 31 and sheriff-elect Larry Leitha will be sworn in Jan. 1.
