A 29-year-old Comfort man twice sentenced to prison for burglaries in Kerr County faces several felonies involving allegations of dealing cocaine and THC.
Alexandro Dorado, arrested in October 2018 following an investigation by the Kerrville Police Department, appeared during a Oct. 5 hearing before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson, who set a pretrial hearing for Nov. 2.
Indictments accuse Dorado of dealing cocaine three times and THC once in October 2018 near Center Point High School, which is considered a drug-free zone for the purposes of enhancing charges. Dorado faces three second degree felonies and a third degree felony. Texas law would allow him to be sentenced to 70 years in prison if convicted.
The indictments in the cases were filed more than a year ago, when Dorado hired San Antonio attorney Adam Crawshaw, but several continuances were granted in the case, at least one of which was caused by a COVID-19-related delay, court records indicate. Dorado removed Crawshaw from his case in early September and added local attorney Brett Ferguson. On Oct. 5, Ferguson said he’s getting up to speed on the case, and Emerson set the hearing and indicated a desire to set a trial date in the near future.
Crawshaw, in October 2019, attempted to have at least some of the cases thrown out on a technicality. In a motion to suppress evidence, Crawshaw argued the judge who signed the search warrant for his client’s cell phone did so using an eligible signature, which he argued violated Code of Criminal Procedure 18.04(5). This statute requires that on search warrants, a judge’s name must “appear in clearly legible handwriting or in typewritten form with the magistrate's signature.”
Dorado was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in 2012 for dealing a large amount of marijuana and burglarizing a building. Before that, in 2009, he was sentenced to two years in prison for burglarizing a building and a home.
