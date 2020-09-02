Heavy rain did not materialize Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as expected.
With that said, we did receive light amounts of precipitation creating slick road conditions across the area early Wednesday.
The risk for showers and storms will continue across the Hill Country Wednesday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible today and tonight.
Some of the rainfall could become locally heavy.
There is also a marginal risk that a few storms could become severe with hail and strong wind gusts.
The severe risk appears to be low at this time, but cannot be completely ruled out.
Opportunities for rainfall are in the forecast through this weekend.
