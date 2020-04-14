Kenneth Phillip Aguirri, 74, of Ingram, Texas, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born in Portales, New Mexico, to Phillip and Miriam Aguirri on January 24, 1946. He was married to the love of his life, Sandy, on December 18, 1965, in Flour Bluff, Texas.
Ken was a graduate of Southwest Texas State with a BA in Finance. He worked as a Respiratory Therapist for the Kerrville VA Hospital and Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Air Force.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Keith and Veronica Aguirri and Kristi and Greg Giesecke; his grandchildren, Hailey and Holly Giesecke and Mason and Ryan Aguirri; brother, Bill Aguirri; and sister, Marilyn Aguirri.
Come and go visitation will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Thursday, April 2, 2020, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Private graveside services will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith and Mason Aguirri, Greg Giesecke, Bill Aguirri and Bryan Couch.
Memorials may be given to Hill Country Memorial Hospital-Respiratory Therapy Department in Kenneth’s honor.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
