The animals have left the barn at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, but the memories will last forever as the community closed another Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show last Saturday.
The show drew more than 3,000 participants from all across the Hill Country and on Saturday about $1.3 million was earned for the boys and girls who raised lambs, goats, pigs, steers and heifers that were auctioned off.
This isn’t just a great community event, it’s a magnificent showing by our community to not only support our young people, but also to show appreciation for a way of life that has helped define this part of Texas.
Saturday’s auction is a fascinating mix of those serious buyers and those who are there to enjoy themselves and give back from the community. It is a lot of fun.
It’s also important to note that this is an event that demonstrates the best of our community because it would not be possible without the tireless work of those who volunteer their efforts to do the work behind the scenes. It’s an incredible effort and a true hit for our community.
HIT: Buh-bye anonymous trolls
Internet trolls are a well-documented problem and we have our fair share of them here in the Kerrville area. Previously, The Kerrville Daily Times has allowed a certain sense of anonymity for these folks commenting on our stories through user names, but not anymore. We’ve decided that if you can’t use your real name, you cannot participate.
This should have been done long ago. Facebook has taught us that vitriol and ugly comments don’t need to be masked by anonymity, you can do exactly that and show your face on that plaftform. While that’s not the type of conversation we want to foster, we are in the belief that it’s better to have those making comments disclose who they are. We want to make it more respectful.
HIT AND MISS: Small businesses are vital, vulnerable
For many people, there’s a dream about owning a small business, and there’s also a reality attached to it that can be overwhelming.
So it was with sadness that we reported that several local businesses had closed around the end of the year. We can all second-guess what they did wrong but in the end, it’s a sad case when these businesses do fail.
Many small businesses fail — in fact, the majority do — but it’s also a reminder to all of us that they are a vital part of our community. As an example, Red Bird Ice Cream Parlor closed after about a year of business. Food services are notorious for their failure rate. However, consider the fact that the owners of this business did so with the best of intentions — bringing a small measure of joy to our community through ice cream.
We especially feel that here at The Kerrville Daily Times, because we often work closely with those businesses, trying to help them with their advertising and it’s never a good feeling to see one close. So, the next time you’re out and about just remember the importance of these small businesses to our community.
HIT: Limiting emotional support animals
For anyone who flies these days, it’s not uncommon to find dogs on the plane, and for many, it’s sort of welcome. However, in recent years the definition of what is an emotional support animal has become very broad in its interpretation.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation proposed that only specially trained dogs qualify as service animals, which must be allowed in the cabin at no charge. Airlines have been supportive of this because they feel they’re being scammed by people looking to avoid paying a $100 fee to transport animals.
It has been well documented that the bounds of what is considered an emotional support animal have been stretched. In fact, according to The Associated Press, airlines could ban emotional-support animals including untrained dogs, cats and more exotic companions such as pigs, pheasants, rabbits and snakes.
Yup no more snakes on these planes.
“This is a wonderful step in the right direction for people like myself who are dependent on and reliant on legitimate service animals,” said Albert Rizzi, founder of My Blind Spot, an advocacy group for people with disabilities. He said some people “want to have the benefits of having a disability without actually losing the use of their limbs or senses just so they can take their pet with them.”
We agree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.