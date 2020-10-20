The Ingram Warriors closed out District play with a solid 3-1 win over Lago Vista Tuesday evening.
Ingram won the series by a score of 25-10, 25-14, 24-26 and 25-11.
The gym was full of energy in the stands and this translated to energy on the court as Ingram stormed to a 6-1 lead in set one.
It's appropriate that Coach Tony Vela's three seniors set the pace in all three wins.
Anna Crittenden had 13 digs and 13 kills on the night. She also served three aces in the second set to lead Ingram to a 25-14 win.
In the fourth set, Crittenden had two blocks, four kills, and two assists to close out the match.
With Ingram on top 19-9 in the fourth set, Crittenden tricked Lago Vista defenders by faking an assist and going straight for the kill to put Ingram on top 20-9.
Now let's talk about Karlie Bonam.
Bonam delivered swings that were impressive to watch.
She could kill her opponents with a "sweet touch" or deliver a nasty blow in the gap between Lago Vista defenders.
Defenders could not contain Crittenden and Bonam, but the Warrior duo could not do this without the help of Makenna Gelsone.
Nobody assisted her teammates more than Gelsone.
She had 20 assists, seven kills and eight digs to assist her fellow team players.
Bonam finished the night with 10 kills, four blocks and nine digs.
Another valuable asset to the roster was sophomore Emmah Schmidt.
She scored the first point of the game with a strong kill to put Ingram on top 1-0 early.
It's also appropriate that she scored the final point of the night with a kill that was set up by an assist from Rylan Wilt to win the final set 25-11.
Even though this was the final regular season District home game for Bonam, Crittenden and Gelsone, it is apparent that the team will be in good hands with Emmah Schmidt on the roster next season hopefully.
This won't be the final game for the Warriors, however.
They still have aspirations of making a deep run in the playoffs which is just around the corner.
Ingram Head Coach Tony Vela, Jr. felt good after the game.
"We played more consistent and I like where we are right now," Vela said. "We started out with good chemistry."
Crittenden was excited after the win, but admits she wants more this season.
She said, "I feel very emotional with it being our last district home game."
She added that this team is "very close" to each other and this explains why they play with such heart and emotion.
"It's a blessing having a winning season like this," She concluded.
For Karlie Bonam, this season was about making a statement.
"We wanted to prove to people that we are worth the ranking," Bonam said.
Makenna Gelsone is simply "soaking it in" one game at a time.
Gelsone said, "I'm just ready to keep practicing and take it one game at a time."
