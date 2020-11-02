TIVY PLAYS WITH HEART, FALLS TO CHAMPION
THE RESULT
Tivy lost to Boerne Champion 27-7 at Antler Stadium Friday night.
OFFENSIVE ISSUES
Tivy had a hard time moving the ball, especially in the first half.
Tivy Head Coach David Jones attributes this to a very talented Champion team on defense and also feels that his offense needs to correct a few things in the process.
Jones said, “Champion is very good on defense. We had some issues on the offensive side of the ball that need to be corrected. Moving forward, we will be much improved on that side of the ball.”
TIVY DEFENSE STELLAR AT TIMES
Time after time, the defense applied pressure to talented Champion quarterback Karson Kaiser.
Payton Rice, Hayden Poe, Micah Harrison and Colby Oehler each recorded a sack on Kaiser.
All of the sacks came in the first half.
In addition, Hayden Poe and Coleson Abel had an interception apiece against the Chargers.
Coach Jones complimented his defense.
Jones said, “They played extremely hard.”
PLAYING WITH HEART AND GRIT
Coach Jones felt that turnovers proved to be costly against Champion.
Jones considered “three breakdowns” as being costly.
Nonetheless, Jones said, “I am very proud of the heart and grit that they showed on Friday night.”
INJURY WOES
True to form, Coach Jones does not address players with injuries specifically.
He did say, “We will have a few players out.”
He expects backup players to be ready no matter the situation.
Jones added, “This time of the season you have to have kids ready to play.”
ONE GAME AT A TIME
Coach Jones was blunt when asked about the playoff picture.
Jones replied, “I am not even looking at the playoff picture. Never have and never will.”
SCORING POINTS WILL BE MAIN FOCUS
The Antlers need to score more points in order to win.
The defense gave the offense several opportunities Friday night.
Jones said, “Scoring points will be the focus this week. We must score and operate effectively on offense.”
UP NEXT
Tivy is on the road against Floresville Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
INGRAM IN VERY TOUGH DISTRICT
THE RESULT
Ingram lost to Brady on the road 53-34 Friday night.
ONE OF THE TOUGHEST DISTRICTS IN THE STATE
When you play teams like Ballinger, Sonora and Bangs, you know you are in a tough district.
All of the above-mentioned programs have had playoff success and Ballinger and Sonora are perennial contenders.
Ingram Head Coach Duane Kroeker knows how challenging this district can be.
Coach Kroeker said, “Right now our biggest challenge is that the teams we are playing are better than what we experienced in our pre-district schedule.”
“They are well coached and physical teams,” Kroeker added. “We have made plays on both sides of the ball but they have made more.”
INGRAM HOPES TO BE FULL STRENGTH
Ingram’s roster has been riddled with annoying injuries throughout the season.
This week will be Senior Night and Kroeker is hoping for his team to be at full strength.
Kroeker said, “Injury wise we are hoping to get an offensive lineman back for Senior Night. Other than that we should be a full strength.”
UP NEXT
Ingram is home for Senior Night hosting Grape Creek at 7:30 p.m.
COMFORT NEEDS TO WIN TO GET IN
THE RESULT
Comfort (6-3) lost to Blanco (7-2) Friday night by the score of 42-28.
IN THE GAME LATE
Comfort Head Coach Brandon Easterly mentioned how close some of the losses have been the past couple of weeks.
Easterly said, “We have been ‘in the game’ late in the third quarter the last two weeks.”
Easterly wants his team to close out games.
“Friday we were up 7 and then Blanco made some plays,” Easterly added. “We have to do a better job starting fast. We had a great drive to start the game but didn’t get any points and then our second drive we get in the red zone and fumble.”
MUST CAPITALIZE ON OPPORTUNITIES
Coach Easterly said that the Bobcats need to “capitalize on opportunities whenever you are playing good teams” in order to secure wins.
A WIN TO GET IN
There is a lot at stake this week for the Bobcats.
Easterly said, “We have to win to get in this week, so it is a playoff mentality all week to get better each day so we can play better on Friday. Win and get to keep playing football, lose and the seniors careers as a Comfort Bobcat football player is done.”
NEXT UP:
Comfort hosts Luling with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
CENTER POINT PLAYS WITHOUT ANY PRACTICE
THE RESULT
Center Point lost to Brackett on the road 36-8 Friday night.
TIMING OFF
Center Point Head Coach Bubba Walters mentioned that his team would be heading to Brackettville without any practice.
His team was in quarantine for the previous 14 days and became eligible for competition last Friday.
Walters said, “our timing was way off this past week with not having practice for 14 days you could tell how much it affected us in our Veer Offense.”
EXTREMELY PROUD OF HIS TEAM
Coach Walters was proud of his team for stepping up and playing without any practice time.
“I was extremely proud of them for wanting to play this game,” Walters said. “We actually played pretty well defensively and did ok on special teams.”
ONE INJURY OF NOTE
Walters said that there was one team member with a twisted ankle this week.
Coach Walters believes that he will be ready to play this Friday.
UP NEXT
Center Point travels to Harper for a makeup game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
OLH DEFEATS TEXAS SCHOOL FOR DEAF IN OVERTIME
THE RESULT
Our Lady of the Hills traveled to Austin and defeated Texas School for the Deaf by the score of 53-51 in overtime.
STILL UNDEFEATED
As expected, OLH faced their toughest opponent of the season so far.
This back and forth game ended up at 45-45 by the end of regulation forcing overtime for the Hawks.
With the 53-51 victory, OLH improves to 5-0 on the season.
KITCHENS EXPRESS
Kolten Kitchens led the Hawks with 206 yards passing and 216 yards rushing against TSD.
Kitchens added two touchdown passes and rushed for five additional touchdowns for a total of seven touchdowns on the night.
Kitchens also accounted for 10 defensive tackles against Texas School for the Deaf.
TEAM LEADERS
Julian Garza and Davis Clifton both recorded touchdown passes from Kitchens Friday night.
Stefan Sirianni had seven catches for 76 yards and Luke Martinez had two catches for 31 yards.
Matthew Romero had three catches for 43 yards.
Matthew Cummings and Kitchens led the team in tackles with 10 apiece.
UP NEXT
OLH will host a district contest against SA Saint Mary’s Hall with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
JOHNSON CITY DEFEATS HARPER
THE RESULT
Harper traveled to Johnson City and lost 45-8 Friday night.
Harper falls to 2-7, 1-3 on the season.
UP NEXT
Harper is at home facing Center Point in a rescheduled district match set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
