The cold front responsible for dust from Kansas Monday has stalled across Deep South Texas.
This frontal boundary will retreat northward tonight and Wednesday morning.
This will set us up with higher humidity and hot temperatures Wednesday, but the temperature will not stay hot for long.
A strong cold front invades the area Thursday and this front will be stronger than the front we saw Monday.
Tuesday remains mostly sunny with a few passing clouds throughout the day.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 80's Tuesday afternoon.
Humidity levels will be a touch higher Tuesday with minimum values between 25 and 35 percent Tuesday afternoon.
Winds become south-southeast at around 5 to 10 mph throughout the day.
Patchy clouds redevelop overnight tonight.
Overnight lows remain in the middle to upper 50's with a few 60's hanging on if clouds develop.
Humidity levels jump to 90 to 100 percent by daybreak Wednesday.
Winds become light and variable tonight.
LOOKING AHEAD
A strong cold front tracks across the Hill Country Thursday.
This front will drop temperatures into the 70's and 80's Thursday.
It will be even cooler Friday with highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's.
After a brief warmup over the weekend, another strong front is scheduled for Sunday night into Monday.
Models disagree on temperatures early next week, but there are a few models that keep us in the 50's and 60's for highs.
Stay tuned!
Lows at night will be in the 40's Friday and Saturday morning and would not be surprised to see a few upper 30's low lying areas this weekend.
