The Tivy Antlers are picking up momentum at just the right time.
Tivy jumped to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.
Tivy defeated Seguin, 10-1, Tuesday night at the Tivy Antler Baseball Field.
Tivy has outscored their opponents, 25-3, in the past two games.
Eric Tenery picked up where he left off Saturday, going 2-for-2 at the plate, with three RBIs and one run scored.
Coleson Abel struck out 12 batters, allowing only one run.
Abel was credited with the win for the Antlers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.