Kerrville police have accused at least six people of driving-related alcohol offenses since Dec. 1.
In one case, an officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of Rogers Circle about 4 p.m. Dec. 2 after a report of a man who had vomited and passed out in a vehicle.
“The officer made contact with the male and noted the vomit and that the vehicle was still on,” said Sgt. Chuck Bocock, KPD spokesman, in an email. “The driver admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and displayed various signs of intoxication. Field sobriety exercises were conducted and subsequently the driver was placed under arrest for DWI.”
A breath specimen provided by the driver indicated his blood alcohol level was over the legal limit, according to Bocock. Because the driver had one previous DWI conviction, the officer recommended an enhanced charge punishable by 30 days to a year in the county jail and a $4,000 fine, rather than the standard charge that calls for 72 hours to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.
According to jail records, the accused driver is Juan Antonio Torres, of San Antonio, born in 1974. He was released from jail Dec. 3 on a $2,500 bond, according to county records.
Others recently accused of driving offenses involving alcohol include:
An unnamed female younger than 21 years old who was detained on suspicion of DWI on Dec. 1 after someone reported a driver unable to maintain a single lane. The female, whose identity was not disclosed, had no driver’s license and, being underage, was not legally authorized to possess alcohol, according to police. She was released to her grandmother, and police recommended two class C misdemeanor charges — including DUI as a minor — against the young female and a class C misdemeanor charge against the grandmother, who admitted she let the granddaughter drive without a license, Bocock said.
Juan David Martin Jr., of Rosenberg, born in 1974, jailed Dec. 1 by KPD on suspicion of DWI with three prior DWI convictions. He was released the same day on bond.
David Anthony Case, of Schertz, born in 1959, arrested Dec. 3 by KPD on suspicion of DWI and released the same day on bond.
Alejandro Perez, born in 1992, arrested Dec. 4 by KPD on suspicion of DWI. He was being held in the Kerr County jail as of Dec. 4 and won’t be released without the approval of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security due to allegations he’s in the country illegally. Jail records indicate he told police he lives at a Mexican grocery store on Cully Drive.
Cameron Joseph Floyd, born in 1977, arrested Dec. 4 by KPD on suspicion of possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle. He also was accused of operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance and driving without a valid license. He was released the same day on personal recognizance bonds.
