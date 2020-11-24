A dry line will track across the area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.
This feature could produce a narrow, thin line of showers and thunderstorms late in the day.
Any measurable rainfall is expected to remain light even if you are lucky enough to see some moisture today.
High temperatures today will be warm with readings in the upper 70's to near 80 degrees.
South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible ahead of the dry line.
Tuesday night brings a wind shift as a cold front moves across the region.
Skies clear out and low temperatures fall into the middle 40's.
Winds become north at 10 to 15 mph by daybreak.
Temperatures will not be much cooler Wednesday, but the humidity levels will definitely be lower.
Highs warm to near 75 degrees with north winds averaging 10 to 15 mph throughout the day.
Other than a few high clouds, it will be cool Wednesday night with lows in the upper 30's to lower 40's.
BEAUTIFUL THANKSGIVING DAY
The weather looks terrific Thanksgiving Day.
High clouds are expected and humidity values increase during the day.
Highs warm into the middle 70's with winds returning to the south at 15 to 20 mph during the day.
COLDER PATTERN THIS WEEKEND-NEXT WEEK
After a warm and dry November, it appears that December will start off with colder weather conditions as it will finally feel cool for the duration of the extended forecast.
We could see a decent widespread freeze in our forecast by Tuesday morning with lows in the 20's across most of the Hill Country early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.