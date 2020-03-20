As Kerrville moves forward under the mayor's declaration of disaster, all city lobbies are closing to the public, while services continue.
Alternative functions are as follows:
UTILITY BILLS
According to a press release, the city will not disconnect water service during the COVID-19 situation. Payment plans and extended due dates are available.
“The City’s water operations have not changed,” the press release reads. “Our staff will continue to work 24 hours per day to provide high quality, clean and safe drinking water to our customers.”
Send questions or requests about utility services to utility.billing@kerrvilletx.gov.
Utility bills can be paid:
Online at kerrvilletx.gov/316/Utility-Billing
Through automated phone service at 833-262-5903
By phone with a customer service representative at 830-258-1504 (available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
With a drive-thru service at 701 Main Street (available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
At a drop box located at 701 Main Street
Through the mail
DEVELOPMENT SERVICES
For help with development services-related subjects, go online at kerrvilletx.gov/1562/Development-Services or call 830-258-1514, which is available during normal business hours.
To request or view permits and inspections, visit mygovernmentonline.org.
PARKS AND RECREATION
While the parks and recreation office will operate via a drive-thru at its location at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway, the department encourages residents to try to address needs over the phone or online first to limit in-person contact.
The parks department can be reached at 830-257-7300 or at kerrvilletx.gov/93/Parks-and-Recreation.
MUNICIPAL COURT
Municipal court proceedings have been canceled through April 30. Staff will be available by phone to answer any questions and to take payments over the phone, a press release reads.
Any cases scheduled for court on March 23, 25, 30 and for the month of April will be rescheduled; the new dates will be sent in the mail.
Those who have citations can pay them in a few ways:
Online at kerrvilletx.gov/58/Municipal-Court.
Using a kiosk located at the court office at 301 McFarland Street
Over the phone at 830-257-2388 to make payment over the phone
“The court staff would like to encourage any person that has a case filed with the court to please contact the office,” a press release states. “All options to take care of your case whether requesting: (a jury trial or bench trial, payment plan, driving safety course, rescheduling of case, etc.) may still be available upon request.”
Correspondence to the court office can be emailed to municourtinfo@kerrvilletx.gov or sent to:
Kerrville Municipal Court
301 McFarland Street
Kerrville TX, 78028
