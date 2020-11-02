By The Associated Press undefined
Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 10, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Galena Park North Shore (6-0) W: Humble, 55-6 1
2 Duncanville (3-1) W: Mansfield, 35-0 2
3 Katy (5-0) W: Dickinson, 49-7 3
4 Austin Westlake (5-0) W: Buda Hays, 59-6 4
5 Allen (3-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 42-9 5
6 DeSoto (4-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 42-0 6
7 Lake Travis (4-0) Idle 7
8 Cy-Fair (6-0) W: Houston Northbrook, 80-0 8
9 Cypress Bridgeland (6-0) W: Cypress Park, 62-20 11
10 Cedar Hill (4-0) W: Waxahachie, 35-10 10
11 Denton Guyer (4-1) W: Prosper, 24-23 9
12 Alvin Shadow Creek (2-2) W: Alvin, 51-0 12
13 Humble Atascocita (2-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 48-10 13
14 Katy Tompkins (5-0) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 48-0 14
15 Lewisville Marcus (5-0) W: Plano, 56-17 16
16 Prosper (3-1) L: Denton Guyer, 24-23 15
17 Arlington Martin (5-1) W: Arlington Lamar, 38-31 17
18 Spring (5-0) W: Aldine Davis, 50-6 18
19 Pearland Dawson (6-0) W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 50-7 19
20 Spring Westfield (3-1) W: Aldine MacArthur, 65-0 20
21 Rockwall (5-1) W: Mesquite, 57-0 21
22 Southlake Carroll (3-1) W: Keller, 42-10 22
23 Converse Judson (4-1) W: SA East Central, 48-13 23
24 Klein Oak (2-1) Idle 24
25 SA Johnson (5-0) W: SA Churchill, 45-14 25
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (5-0) W: Frisco Centennial, 68-28 1
2 Dallas Highland Park (3-0) W: Sherman, 41-21 2
3 Lancaster (3-0) Idle 3
4 Cedar Park (5-0) Idle 4
5 Richmond Foster (3-0) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 41-0 5
6 Manvel (3-1) Idle 6
7 Longview (5-1) W: Wylie East, 52-17 7
8 Lubbock Coronado (5-0) W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 70-6 8
9 Frisco Lone Star (2-2) W: Frisco Reedy, 42-14 9
10 CC Veterans Memorial (5-0) W: CC Moody, 52-19 10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Ennis (4-0) W: Royse City, 71-18 1
2 Aledo (3-1) W: Arlington Seguin, 47-26 2
3 Fort Bend Marshall (4-0) W: Houston Sharpstown, 62-0 4
4 Huntsville (5-0) W: College Station A&M Consolidated, 27-7 10
5 Frisco (5-0) W: Frisco Liberty, 39-19 5
6 Mansfield Timberview (5-0) W: Joshua, 62-14 6
7 Texarkana Texas (5-0) W: Hallsville, 56-17 7
8 WF Rider (5-1) W: Abilene Wylie, 35-13 8
9 Lubbock Cooper (5-1) W: Plainview, 42-6 9
10 College Station A&M Consolidated (5-1) L: Huntsville, 27-7 3
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Argyle (9-0) W: Kaufman, 48-7 1
2 Lampasas (7-0) W: Fischer Canyon Lake, 40-34 2
3 Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-1) W: Alice, forfeit 3
4 CC Calallen (7-2) W: Beeville Jones, 62-21 4
5 Melissa (7-1) W: Terrell, 57-27 6
6 El Campo (7-1) W: West Columbia, 41-13 7
7 Paris (6-3) Idle 8
8 Midlothian Heritage (8-2) W: Stephenville, 42-27 9
9 Waco La Vega (6-2) W: Alvarado, 51-0 10
10 Dumas (8-1) W: Canyon, 23-9 NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Carthage (7-0) W: Madisonville, 56-0 1
2 West Orange-Stark (6-0) Idle 2
3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-2) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 47-6 3
4 Jasper (8-1) W: Center, 41-13 4
5 Gilmer (8-1) W: Paris North Lamar, 54-0 5
6 Salado (9-1) W: Robinson, 66-0 6
7 Caddo Mills (8-0) W: Quinlan Ford, 41-14 8
8 Graham (7-1) W: Mineral Wells, 65-0 10
9 Sealy (6-2) W: Wharton, 48-7 NR
10 Glen Rose (8-1) L: Grandview, 31-28 9
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Brock (9-0) W: Peaster, 58-0 1
2 Grandview (8-0) W: Glen Rose, 31-28 2
3 Shallowater (8-0) W: Slaton, 42-6 3
4 Malakoff (5-2) Idle 4
5 Pottsboro (7-2) W: Mount Vernon, 49-43 6
6 Tuscola Jim Ned (7-1) W: Breckenridge, forfeit 5
7 Llano (9-0) W: Luling, forfeit 7
8 Winnie East Chambers (8-0) W: Woodville, 49-20 10
9 Gladewater (8-2) W: Sabine, 63-44 9
10 Vanderbilt Industrial (8-1) W: Edna, 38-14 NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Canadian (7-1) W: Tulia, 70-0 1
2 Gunter (8-1) W: Lone Oak, 63-6 2
3 Poth (8-0) Idle 3
4 East Bernard (9-1) W: Van Vleck, 59-14 5
5 Spearman (8-1) W: Friona, 42-22 6
6 Franklin (7-2) W: Clifton, 47-0 7
7 Idalou (7-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, forfeit 8
8 Childress (7-1) Idle 9
9 Holliday (8-1) W: WF City View, 31-13 NR
10 Daingerfield (7-2) L: Hooks, 29-28 4
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Shiner (8-0) W: Schulenburg, 48-21 1
2 Refugio (8-0) W: Freer, 62-0 2
3 Post (9-0) W: Hale Center, 83-0 3
4 Timpson (10-0) W: Joaquin, 63-0 8
5 Lindsay (8-0) Idle 4
6 San Saba (7-1) W: Coleman, 43-10 6
7 Crawford (9-0) W: Itasca, forfeit 7
8 Cisco (6-3) W: Goldthwaite, 48-7 9
9 Normangee (9-0) W: Centerville, 56-26 10
10 Panhandle (7-2) W: Farwell, 56-21 NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Mart (9-0) W: Bremond, 78-6 1
2 Hamlin (8-0) Idle 2
3 Wellington (8-0) Idle 3
4 Windthorst (8-1) W: Petrolia, 64-18 4
5 Wheeler (8-1) W: Clarendon, 27-16 5
6 Albany (8-1) W: Cross Plains, 35-0 6
7 McCamey (7-1) W: Plains, 61-6 7
8 Christoval (8-1) W: Junction, 55-6 8
9 Falls City (7-2) W: Woodsboro, 55-0 9
10 Vega (7-2) W: Stratford, 48-42 10
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Sterling City (9-0) W: Highland, 68-22 1
2 Gail Borden County (7-2) W: O'Donnell, 62-16 2
3 Westbrook (8-1) W: Robert Lee, 45-0 3
4 Rankin (8-1) W: Midland TLC, 50-0 4
5 May (8-1) Idle 5
6 Happy (8-1) W: McLean, 56-6 6
7 Knox City (6-2) W: Spur, 86-38 7
8 Leakey (8-1) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 58-8 8
9 Gilmer Union Hill (9-0) W: Fruitvale, 56-8 9
10 Water Valley (4-2) Idle 10
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Balmorhea (5-1) Idle 1
2 Matador Motley County (6-1) Idle 2
3 Groom (6-1) Idle 4
4 Richland Springs (7-0) Idle 3
5 Jayton (8-1) W: Afton Patton Springs, 52-7 6
6 Klondike (8-0) Idle 7
7 Calvert (6-2) Idle 5
8 Anton (9-0) W: Amherst, 78-54 8
9 Ladonia Fannindel (8-0) W: Gold-Burg, 45-0 9
10 Follett (9-0) W: Miami, 50-0 10
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-0) W: Plano John Paul II, 58-51 (OT) 1
2 FW Nolan (5-0) W: Argyle Liberty Christian, 50-13 2
3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (5-3) W: Clarksdale (MS), 50-0 4
4 SA Cornerstone (7-1) W: Houston Legacy, 52-12 5
5 Dallas Christian (5-0) W: Tyler Grace Community, 63-14 NR
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Austin Veritas (5-0) W: Round Rock Christian, 62-2 1
2 Fredericksburg Heritage (3-1) Idle 2
3 New Braunfels Christian (3-1) Idle 3
4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (8-1) W: Victoria Home School, 56-24 4
5 Dallas Lakehill (1-0) Idle 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.