Our Lady of the Hills varsity volleyball defeated San Antonio FEAST Homeschool Monday night, 3-0.
Our Lady of the Hills picked up their first victory of the season taking all three sets by a score of 25-20, 26-24 and 25-8.
The first game went down to the wire with the Lady Hawks hanging on to a narrow four-point lead at 21-17 before going neck and neck to pull off the first win.
In set 2, the Lady Hawks jumped out to a 5-2 lead, but FEAST stormed back and outscored OLH 14-4 to take a 16-9 lead halfway through the match.
After calling a time out, OLH regained their composure and went on to win the second set 26-24.
OLH Head Coach Alison Sheriff said, “I told the girls don’t get caught up playing their game. We need to get back to playing our game.”
In set 3, OLH scored the first 6 points and built an 11-2 lead halfway through the match and pulled away to defeat FEAST 25-8.
Overall, Coach Sheriff was pleased with the effort her team displayed.
Coach Sheriff said, “I’m really proud of the girls. They came out and just wowed me.”
She was especially happy because two of her players were out and they still played well.
Sheriff added, “We are not 100 percent healthy, but we went above and beyond today.”
OLH hosts St. Gerard Thursday evening with the matchup tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m.
