Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services says that the recent coronavirus outbreak in a Kerrville nursing home was at Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation, where as many as four patients tested positive on Oct. 9.
Since the data is delayed by nearly two weeks, the number is probably much higher. Kerr County and Peterson Health reported that at least 11 people had tested positive from a nursing home last week.
Prior to Oct. 2, Waterside had one active case among a patient and had previous cases involving two staff members. By Oct. 5, two additional staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and later that week that number swelled to four staff members and four patients.
Before October, coronavirus had been mostly kept out of Kerr County's nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Most of the cases in nursing homes were among staff members. On Oct. 9, Brookdale Guadalupe River Plaza had one employee with the virus and had five others previously.
Hilltop Manor has had six employees test positive, along with four residents but those were all before October.
On Oct. 9, Kerrville-based assisted living facilities reported no cases of the virus.
In recent weeks, COVID-19 has increasingly made its way into schools — the latest at Harper. Ingram and Kerrville school districts have had about 25 students and staff test positive. Center Point Independent School District has at least four students with the virus — and many more quarantined.
