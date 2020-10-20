TIVY PLAYS HARD, FALLS SHORT ON THE ROAD
THE RESULT
The Tivy Antlers fought hard against another quality 6A opponent in San Antonio East Central Friday night.
This was Tivy’s second straight matchup against a larger 6A program.
Tivy fell short on the scoreboard this week falling to the Hornets 31-28 in a “down to the wire” finish.
With the loss, Tivy drops to 0-4 on the season.
TEAM MORALE DESPITE TOUGH START TO SEASON
Tivy Head Coach David Jones remains convinced that the very tough pre-district schedule will reap benefits as the team enters district play this week.
“The team’s morale is still good. We ALL believe we have the core pieces to be a very good football team, “ Jones said. “It is tough to lose games. It is also part of the process that we believe is going to make us stronger.”
FISHER MIDDLETON’S BIG GAME FRIDAY NIGHT
Fisher Middleton scored three touchdowns Friday night against East Central.
“We need to unite as a team,” Middleton said before the team’s matchup against East Central.
Middleton said he was tired after the game, but credits his team for having good chemistry and he mentioned that he thought this week was going to be a “good week.”
Coach Jones talked about Fisher’s impact on the team lately.
“Fisher is a very good player. He is a huge piece of our offensive puzzle, “Jones stressed. “He can run, catch, and he can impact a game.”
MOTIVATING THE TEAM
Coach Jones has always said that a team becomes stronger when they go through challenges together.
“We need each other in order to be successful,” Jones emphasized. “When things are going the way they are at this time, we can all do our part to motivate the team and each other.”
UP NEXT
Tivy will face Lockhart Friday night at Antler Stadium.
This will be Tivy’s first district game of the season.
It is also Homecoming Week and Tivy hopes to top off the week with a victory at home.
INGRAM FALLS TO DISTRICT LEADER BANGS
THE RESULT
Ingram Moore is in a very tough district this season.
They are playing the likes of Sonora and Bangs early on.
The schedule only gets tougher this week as they host Ballinger Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Ingram fell on the road to
ELIMINATING MISTAKES
“We need to eliminate mistakes,” Ingram Coach Duane Kroeker said after Friday night’s loss against the Dragons. “We turned the ball over too many times and we can’t do that against teams like Bangs.”
THE EFFORT AND ENERGY IS THERE
Kroeker said, “I felt we played really hard and I was proud of their energy and effort.”
Coach Kroeker is pleased with how the team is handling adversity during the meat of their football season.
BALLINGER COMES TO TOWN
The schedule does not get easier for the Warriors.
Ingram hosts Ballinger Friday night and it's Homecoming for the Ingram Warriors.
Ballinger is 7-1, 2-0 on the season.
Coach Kroeker believes Ballinger will come into this week’s game with a similar style as Bangs.
“We play Ballinger Friday,” Kroeker said. “They are simply a bigger version of Bangs.”
Coach Kroeker mentioned that his Warriors are playing the hardest teams in their district back-to-back, so the season does not get any easier at this point.
Ballinger, Bangs and Sonora are all undefeated in district play this season and Ingram’s first three games have been against those three programs right off the bat.
BONUS COVERAGE - WHO KNEW THAT LEAKEY WAS SO GOOD
When I came across the latest Texas High School Football Rankings, I was pleasantly surprised to find a Hill Country team one county away ranked in the Class 1A Six-Man Division poll.
Head west young man. Our state ranked team is in Real County.
The Leakey Eagles are 6-1, 1-0 and ranked #8 this week.
Leakey romped over Medina 56-6 Friday night.
YOU HAVEN’T HEARD ABOUT LEAKEY
I decided to reach out to Leakey Head Coach Shannon Williams.
Williams said I am the only one who has contacted him this season.
He was grateful and said that “it’s about time” his team received some recognition because nobody ever covers them.
EXPERIENCE AND SPEED
I asked him about his team and he was excited to talk about it.
“I have a good group of kids,” Coach Williams said. “I have four seniors and nine juniors on the roster and they have all been playing together since they were sophomores.”
He told me that experience and speed were the keys to success for his program.
“Every team we have faced is bigger than we are, but we have more speed,” Williams said.
ALL-STATE RUNNING BACK HUNTER WILLIAMS
Running Back Hunter Williams is a beast on the Leakey roster.
He has rushed for 1,024 yards and 17 touchdowns.
He has passed for 1,038 yards and 16 touchdowns too.
He is a two-time All State Running Back and he can throw the ball just as much as he runs with it.
That’s not all. Williams plays defense too and leads the team with 91 tackes, 13 for loss.
FOOTBALL...OR BASKETBALL
Coach Williams recounted Leakey’s only loss of the season.
It came against Rankin on Sept. 18th.
In the wildest game of his life, Leakey lost to the Rankin Red Devils by the unbelievable score of 98-97.
Williams said, “I couldn’t believe my defense gave up that many points.”
AVERAGING A RIDICULOUS 62 POINTS A GAME
Leakey’s LOWEST scoring game was 51 points against the Bracken Christian Warriors.
They scored 97 against Rankin, but lost the game 98-97.
His team is loaded with offense and that includes a 58-51 victory on the road at #2 Private Six Man school Fredericksburg Heritage.
We hear you Leakey!
UP NEXT
Leakey plays their last home game against McDade Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.