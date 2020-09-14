If there’s one thing that’s certain that the coronavirus has done to Tivy High School’s volleyball team’s season is that it has become a lot harder. In fact, the Antlers schedule features matches against four teams ranked in the state’s 4A, 5A and 6A coaches polls.
Tough? Certainly. However, Tivy Coach Stephanie Coates views her formidable schedule in a pure volleyball perspective.
“It’s going to make for some very good volleyball,” said Coates, now entering her 25th year as Tivy’s coach. “As a coach, I’m excited about that. I would really rather train for really tough volleyball, and come up short, rather than play lukewarm volleyball and win all the time, but not get anywhere.”
Tonight, Coates and her Antlers will get exactly that when they play host to Schertz Clemens, which is ranked fifth in the state’s 5A poll. The schedule doesn’t get any easier because the Antlers face a formidable Cornerstone team this weekend, and then jump into district play on Sept.. 25 against Alamo Heights.
On the Tivy schedule is Boerne, ranked 13th in the 4A; Dripping Springs, a 5A state semifinalists in 2019; and New Braunfels Canyon, currently ranked No. 6 in the 5A.
For the Antlers to have success, Coates said they will have to play exceptional defense and put the ball in play. Tivy isn’t big, but it has plenty of skill players.
Returning is Senior Ally Scheidle, who was the district MVP last season and who will be able to boost the Antlers as a setter and outside hitter.
“She’s very well rounded,” Coates said of Scheidle. “She has a very high volleyball IQ.”
Coates said she also expects senior Kierson Jalowy to be another player who will rarely come out of the lineup. In the offseason, Hailey Davis has emerged as a key for the Antlers at middle blocker. Neva Henderson also rounds out Tivy’s returning starters.
Of course, this is also a season that looks very different from those in previous years. Tonight’s match against Clemens was scheduled when the University Interscholastic League pushed the start of the 5A and 6A seasons back nearly a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of those changes, Coates is also carrying a larger team in 2020 with 15 players on the roster, because she’s concerned about depth. Five of those players will play on Tivy’s junior varsity but will also dress for the varsity games. At least one newcomer, freshman Taylor Kubacak, is expected to get playing time for the Antlers at outside hitter.
And coronavirus has had a very big impact on the team itself. In June, Coates tested positive for COVID-19 and she’s still suffering from the lingering effects of the virus. She now uses a portable speaker so that she doesn’t strain her voice, and while she’s technically free of the virus she says it’s been a slow recovery.
“The doctor told me it could be six to nine months before I feel completely better,” said Coates, who said debilitating fatigue is the greatest challenge in her recovery.
In an effort to limit the spread of the virus, Kerrville Independent School District has followed state and federal guidelines on limiting the number of people who can attend, face masks will need to be worn and hand sanitizer is everywhere.
In the match, Tivy players will be required to wear masks while off the court and will need to sanitize their hands after coming out of the match.
“I think they are sick of me talking about it,” Coates said about her team. “We want to have a season.”
