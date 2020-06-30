Folders containing work paperwork were reported missing from a vehicle parked on Lois Street.
On June 25, a complainant told police that between the hours of about 2:30 and 8 a.m., someone took file folders containing work paperwork from a nearby unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Lois Street, said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb.
Police aren’t sure whether it’s related to the burglaries reported the following night, Lamb said.
