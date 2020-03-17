There are two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Lubbock, as announced in a press release today.
“Both are traveler transmission cases, but not related to one another,” states the release. “The Department of Public Health is working to identify recent contacts of the patients as well.”
A news conference involving the city’s director of public health and other officials is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases,” states the release. “Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.”
