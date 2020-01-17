The way Travis Page sees it, he’s going to do his part to help solve Kerrville’s workforce housing shortage.
The developer is ready to break ground on a 10-acre parcel that could bring 25-50 affordable homes to Kerrville’s Meeker Road in the coming months. There are lots approved, and Page is getting ready to go in front of Kerrville’s Planning and Zoning Commission to get approval on the rest of the project.
Most importantly for Page, this is about doing something local.
“I want to show that this is happening locally,” said Page, who lives in Kerrville with his wife and family. “It’s beautiful, we love our Chamber (of Commerce), and we love our small businesses.”
A young father, Page said his aspirations are simple: “I want to coach my kids in sports.”
That being said, he’s formed a partnership, 2J Capital, to form 2J-PAGE to build the homes. Karin Buchanan, broker associate with Fore Premier Properties, will be teaming with 2J-Page to market, promote and list the homes.
“A lot of residents aren’t aware there is a local developer doing this,” Page said. “It is happening; be patient.”
In the wake of Tuesday night’s Kerrville City Council meeting, where the city gave its first approval to a zoning change that would allow 510 homes to be constructed by builder D.R. Horton, Page is leveraging his local connections and love of the community to attract those looking for a smartly-built home that’s up to 1,500 square feet — homes that would likely be built before others even break ground.
Workforce housing, of course, has been a major topic of conversation among city economic leaders for months. Since the recession, Kerrville’s building projects have been sporadic but 2020 is already promising to be one of the busiest years for permits and housing starts.
“These homes will be built to last,” Page said. “We are not using 100% production-grade building materials.”
Page’s focus is on quality and is still working on a final price for the homes, and said it will be finalized in the coming months. All of the planned homes will have three bedrooms and two baths. The finished house will have granite countertops, partial masonry, appliance package selections with washer and dryers, privacy fencing, landscaping package options and sidewalks.
One of the biggest things for Page is to keep costs down for homeowners.
“That’s why we’re using spray foam insulation because we want our homeowners to have minimal energy costs,” Page said. “It’s about affordability. We want to make it a little bit more move-in ready.”
While Page didn’t grow up in Kerrville, he’s proud of his hometown and is determined to keep his development in the character of the city he loves
“We want to keep Kerrville, Kerrville,” Page said. “We want to keep the views and keep trees.”
