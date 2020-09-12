Sabinal Head Coach Jeff Kowalski returned to the Hill Country Friday night with a 29-0 victory over the Center Point Pirates.
Kowalski was a former head coach for the Ingram Warriors.
This game started out as a low-scoring affair. Both teams were playing smash-mouth football in the first half with good defense for both teams.
Center Point was plagued with turnovers in the first half and then penalties proved costly in the second half of the ball game.
Picking up action in the first quarter, Logan Burley fumbled the ball for the Pirates on their opening drive.
Ethan Torres-Ruiz returned the ball 30 yards to put the Sabinal Yellowjackets in scoring position with first and goal at the 9-yard line.
Ruiz rushed for 9 yards in the drive culminating in a two-yard touchdown run with 9:51 left in the first quarter.
Sabinal went for two and the conversion failed to make the score 6-0 Sabinal.
Both teams were unable to score again until shortly before halftime.
Sabinal marched down the field on a time-consuming 80-yard scoring drive capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass from Grayson Kowalski to Brandon Gomez.
Sabinal went for two again and converted on a rush by Ruiz to put the Yellowjackets on top 14-0 with 0:22 seconds left before halftime.
After halftime, Sabinal received the kickoff and put together another time-consuming 62-yard scoring drive.
This time, Ruiz marched into the end zone on a 5-yard sweep to put Sabinal on top 22-0 with 8:21 left in the third quarter.
Both teams battled it out for a couple of series until shortly before the end of the third quarter.
Ruiz was the star again scoring on a 3-yard rush to put Sabinal on top 29-0 with 0:09 left in the quarter.
The fourth quarter was marred with penalties for the Center Point Pirates.
Despite putting together a few nice drives, the Pirates had 4 penalties in the final stanza that were costly.
Defensively, the Pirates kept Sabinal from scoring again to end the game at 29-0 Sabinal.
After the game, Center Point Head Coach Bubba Walters mentioned that the defense played well at times.
Coach Walters said, “We’ve got to get better offensively. That’s on me.”
Walters added that his team is young and simply needs more experience down the line.
On a positive note, Walters said, “At times, we played good defense including a first half interception for Christian Martinez.”
THE BIG PLAY
For Center Point, Christian Martinez had a nice pick in the second quarter to give the Pirates momentum, but were unable to capitalize offensively.
Ruiz was a monster for Sabinal rushing for three touchdowns in the game.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Center Point plays Ingram next Friday on September 18th with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
