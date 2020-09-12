President Trump is not perfect.
He is a flawed human being, like the rest of us. He has his strengths and weaknesses, like the rest of us.
But he has been smarter than any of the Democrats who have tried to take him down. He has been the most conservative president since Ronald Reagan, much to the relief of those of us who were unsure of him during the 2016 primaries.
Trump is not a politician. He brags, he boasts, he exaggerates and he promotes like a snake oil salesman, but he has not lied.
When he makes a promise, he keeps it.
Trump has not weakened the “free press”.
He has challenged it and exposed its bias and its lies.
I guess, in the mind of Democrats who want total control over society, that makes their propaganda machine “weak." There is more evidence of Democrats defrauding the election process than has ever been uncovered on President Trump, which is none.
Leave it to a liberal not to be able to make a distinction between illegal and legal immigration.
The rest of Mr. Melton’s Sept. 1 rant is a sad demonstration of Trump derangement syndrome. Very little of it has any basis in reality or fact and only his first sentence was accurate.
Bill Fitch, Kerrville
(1) comment
GENE here: trump is fighting against the things that made this country great.
