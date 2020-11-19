This week, the Kerr County Commissioners Court canvassed the results from the election.
New, county-level elected officials, such as 198th District Attorney-elect Stephen Harpold and Sheriff-elect Larry Leitha are expected to claim their new posts in January. Both men already have been working at those respective agencies to ensure a smooth transition, Leitha having been made a reserve deputy at the sheriff’s office and Harpold already having been serving as an assistant district attorney at the 198th DA’s Office.
The city of Ingram is expected to canvass its results after a recount on Nov. 19 and swear in new officials sometime this month. Kerrville councilmembers, on Nov. 17, canvassed the council election results and hosted a swearing-in ceremony for the two winners in that election.
