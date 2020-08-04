A Kerrville man was jailed this week on suspicion of misdemeanor and felony charges.
A Kerrville police officer arrested John Earl Tomek on Aug. 2 and accused him of two felony counts of possessing less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. The officer also accused him of two misdemeanors: possessing or delivering drug paraphernalia and possessing less than 28 grams of a drug in penalty group 3, which includes Ritalin, sedatives and some opioids.
Tomek also had a warrant on the charge of issuing a bad check, he was alleged to have committed the offense on Dec. 1, 2017.
Tomek was convicted of DWI in 2013, according to court records.
He was released on bonds totaling $14, according to jail records.
