Officials have set July 14 as the date for the runoff to determine who will be the Republican candidate for sheriff in the general election.
The election will determine Republican candidates for state board of education and Democrat candidates for railroad commissioner and U.S. senator.
Different polling locations have been announced in order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
In-person voters may use the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27, or in the boardroom of the Ingram Independent School District Business Building, 510 College St., Ingram.
Hours of early voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, June 29 through July 2, and again from Monday through Friday, July 6 to 10. There will be no early voting on Friday through Sunday, July 3 to 5, due to the Independence Day holiday.
ON THE BALLOT
REPUBLICANS
Sheriff: Larry Leitha and Elias Romeriz Garcia
State Board of Education: Lani Popp and Robert Morrow
DEMOCRATS
U.S. Senator: Mary “M.J.” Hegar and Royce West
Railroad Commissioner: Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda
VOTER REGISTRATION
The last day to register to vote is Monday, June 15.
MAILED BALLOTS
Mailed ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, July 14, if the carrier envelope is not postmarked; or Wednesday, July 15 by 5 p.m. if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply.)
ELECTION-DAY VOTING
Ballots can be cast between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 14.
“Please note that precincts have been consolidated for the upcoming election,” said Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves, who also runs elections.
POLLING LOCATIONS
Voters in Kerr County’s various precincts should report as indicated to one of the four polling locations.
Precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118, 119: Voters from these precincts will vote at the River Hills Mall, 200 Sidney Baker Street South in Kerrville.
Precincts 202, 211, 215, 202: Voters assigned to the 200 series of precincts should report to Union Church, 11 Travis Street in Kerrville.
Precincts 303, 308, 312, 314: Voters in these precincts are asked to report for balloting at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main Street in Kerrville.
Precincts 404, 405, 406, 410, 416, 417: And, West Kerr County voters in these precincts should cast ballots at the voting station that will be based in City West Church, 3139 Junction Highway in Ingram.
For more information about voting, call the county at 830-792-2242.
