Camille S. Sarna
December 1937 - December 2020
Camille S. Sarna, 82, of Kerrville, Texas passed from this life on December 6, 2020. She was born December 17, 1937 to parents Nicodemus and Lottie (Bielat) Bukowski.
Camille was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. After high school, she married Bob Sarna on April 7, 1959 in Ft. Carson, Colorado and together they raised six children. The family then moved to Dallas, Texas where Camille became employed and worked various roles for schools in the Dallas Independent School District for over twenty years. Upon retirement they moved to Kerrville where she became the Proprietor of The Mail Room and then assisted in a nationwide Devine Mercy apostolate. Camille was heavily involved with her church where she was a member of the Ladies of Notre Dame, facilitated the bereavement group and sang in the choir.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barbara (Meta).
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her devoted husband of 64 years, Robert F. Sarna; children, Susan Ramos (Michael) of Depoe Bay, Oregon, Joan Maroney (Dave) of Center Point, Texas, Marica Manley of Carrollton, Texas, Mark Sarna (Dorothy) of Big Fork, Montana, Ken Sarna (Tammie) of Mansfield, Texas and Karen Arora (Vipan) of Shawnee, Kansas along with being a beloved grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at Kerrville Funeral Home on Thursday December 10, 2020 at 7PM.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30PM Friday December 11, 2020 Notre Dame Catholic Church on with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
In lieu of floral contributions, the family requests that donations be made to Boys Town or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830)895-5111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.