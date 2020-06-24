A man told police someone made fraudulent charges to his bank account totaling more than $30,000.
“The victim advised he recently checked his bank transactions and noted numerous checks had been cashed from his account that he had neither issued nor signed,” said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb in an email.
The charges were reported to police on June 10 and the matter is under investigation by the agency’s criminal investigations unit, Lamb said.
