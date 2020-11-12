It will be decided today.
For 63% of Kerr County voters, their decisions have already been cast, but today, those who have yet to vote will make their way to polling places to make their choices. How many will show up today? Well, we suspect it will be a big number — as many as 15% of the registered voters — and it will mirror the enthusiasm to participate in this election across the state and nation.
There has been much written about the consequential nature of this election, and for those heavily engaged in the race for the White House, that couldn’t be more true. But this year’s election features a unique position as one that will determine the future of our community with a number of races to be decided.
For the most part, we should know the winners of local races — the seats on the Kerrville and Ingram city councils, the fate of a ballot measure to overturn a decades-old alcohol sales ordinance in Precinct 2, who our new sheriff will be and the write-in challenge by Konrad Wert against Kerr County Commissioner Harley Belew.
Voters in the city of Kerrville will have to determine if they think the city is on the right track or if it needs a change of direction. We’d be remiss not to acknowledge there have been disappointing aspects of this race, including inserting partisanship in a decidedly nonpartisan race. This has also featured some vile personal attacks against some of the members of the council.
We believe that anyone who runs for public office deserves a certain amount of respect, especially considering that the City Council is basically a gratis service to the community. In a previous editorial, we have highlighted the qualities of all of those running for a place on the City Council for Kerrville, and it’s important to remember that all of those who made this choice to run are doing so because they feel they can make a difference. Those are admirable qualities.
The same can be said for those who are running for the Ingram City Council. Those candidates are running because they think they can help make a difference in their city.
In the race for Kerr County Commissioners Court, we have not made an endorsement, but we do urge thoughtful consideration in this race because of the tone that Belew has taken by using his morning radio show to repeatedly attack his opponent with false accusations. Belew has falsely accused the journalists of this newspaper of taking “bribes” to do their job and suggested we are in collusion with others to have him removed from office. We are not part of any campaign, nor were we involved to any degree in plans to put up a write-in candidate against him. He also has said on his radio show those who disagree with him should move.
Do we think that Belew can be a good servant to the people? Certainly. He’s shown fiscal restraint, turned down a pay increase for his position and is popular with a core constituency. The problem is that Belew doesn’t seem to be able to see past those in his base, and governing requires listening to all constituents, even those with whom he disagrees.
If there are any concerns for us, it’s that this election has produced a high level of anxiety and uncertainty. We’ve all felt it as President Donald Trump battles for re-election against former Vice President Joe Biden. It has been a campaign that some have called the most important of our lifetime.
It certainly is an important race, and it has also proven to be volatile. There’s a lot of discussion about keeping places red or turning them blue. We reject this hyper-partisanism by insisting that the key to our republic is through union. We are better together. We are better because we are red, white and blue, and our democracy continues regardless of who is in office.
We are better because, at the end of the day, we are all Americans.
