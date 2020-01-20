If you thought 2019 was a dry year you would be correct, but it's not historically dry compared to 2011 and 2008.
Last year, there was just 20.05 inches of rain in Kerrville, as measured by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory in Kerrville.
Kerrville was about 10 inches below average in 2019. It's the third driest year in the last 17, but no where near as dry as 2008 and 2011. In those years, Kerrville was about 19 inches below average.
In 2018, Kerrville was above average with more than 31 inches in rain.
