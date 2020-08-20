I am a relatively new resident to this charming town that is truly blessed by the beauty of its hills and a meandering river that attracts good people, friendly to newcomers and welcoming.
But sadly, after living in Kerrville now for the past three years, I’ve learned of a dark, ugly secret that this town harbors. One that kills children, overlooks no one and rains tears upon this majestic town.
And that is the agony of what driving under the influence brings to the people of Kerrville and the sorrow it inflicts upon one’s spirit and soul. I have been complacent, using the excuse of not having the experience of a politician to make a difference, but that kind of thinking is recklessly irresponsible and I must change.
Where do we start Kerrville? Do we need harsher consequences? Do we need longer incarcerated sentences? Or do we need a change in leadership?
Terri Hanson, Kerrville
