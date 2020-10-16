Fariborz “Fred” Malek
1948-2020
Fariborz “Fred” Malek, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all whose lives he touched passed away on October 13, 2020 at the age of 72 at his home in Kerrville, Texas surrounded by his devoted family.
Born the 7th of April 1948 in Tehran, Iran, Fred grew up in Iran. Fred moved to the United States in 1977 at the age of 29. After living in Houston for a brief period, he moved to Kerrville, Texas to attend Schreiner College. Fred was an accomplished entrepreneur and businessman. He worked hard in the restaurant business serving the city of Kerrville for more than 43 years. In 1978, together with his cousin, Fred bought the two-story house at 1201 Broadway and opened Fara’s Italian Restaurant. Fara’s served food from several different countries for more than 20 years. Fred later reopened the restaurant as Broadway Street Bistro, which also featured Italian Food, and later Mexican Food as Tia Maria’s. Fred treasured cooking and was known for his ability to look at a recipe and memorize it without ever having to return to the written version. He was a true culinary visionary.
In 1988, Fred opened Taco To Go, serving Mexican Food on the corner of Sidney Baker and Schreiner. Almost every morning, Fred could be found at his beloved Taco To Go taking orders and caring for customers.
Fred was known for his energetic sense of humor and his infectious, wonderful and joyful laugh. You always knew when he was around. He was adventurous with a passion for the outdoors and classic cars. He was also a quintessential older brother to his siblings.
Fred’s greatest love was his family, and he was theirs. His parents, Nasser and Fatemeh Malek and brother Farivar Malek preceded Fred in death. Fred is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Christine De Los Santos “Chris” Malek, who adored him with all of her heart; his children, who were the joy of his life: Amin and Emilia Malek; his grandson Kamron Malek; and sisters Vida Malek Payami, Lily Malek Cherbonnier, and Hilda Malek Mehrinfar.
The memorial service honoring the life and legacy of Fred will be conducted at 11:00am on Tuesday, the 20th of October, at Grimes Funeral Chapels – 728 Jefferson Street, Kerrville, Texas, 78028.
The family thanks the Citizens of Kerrville for their continued patronage of Taco To Go.
