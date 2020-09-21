Tropical Storm Beta is expected to produce torrential rainfall across portions of Southeast Texas the next few days.
Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 10 inches will be common from Victoria to Houston and Beaumont along the Gulf Coast.
Rainfall totals across the Hill Country remain in question with most of the heaviest activity showing up from Austin to San Antonio while western areas may not receive any precipitation at all.
Models are not showing very much in the way of measurable precipitation for the Kerrville area although a few showers remain possible tonight through Tuesday.
