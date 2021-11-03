Wednesday weather

A chance of rain and cooler temperatures will be in our forecast Wednesday

 NWS-NOAA-WPC

A strong cold front brings much cooler air across the Hill Country Wednesday.

Winds become north and northeast with much cooler highs in the 50's and 60's Wednesday.

Temperatures may drop during the day as cooler air overspreads the region.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are also possible.  No severe weather is expected.

Plan on having a jacket handy and prepare for precipitation during the day.  It will be the coolest day we have seen this autumn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.