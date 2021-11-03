Sorry, an error occurred.
Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: November 3, 2021 @ 2:13 am
A chance of rain and cooler temperatures will be in our forecast Wednesday
A strong cold front brings much cooler air across the Hill Country Wednesday.
Winds become north and northeast with much cooler highs in the 50's and 60's Wednesday.
Temperatures may drop during the day as cooler air overspreads the region.
Occasional showers and thunderstorms are also possible. No severe weather is expected.
Plan on having a jacket handy and prepare for precipitation during the day. It will be the coolest day we have seen this autumn.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.