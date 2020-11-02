A Kerrville woman with two DWI convictions was again accused of driving while intoxicated and jailed in Kerrville.
About 1:48 a.m. Oct. 22, a KPD officer was at Stripes Convenience Store, 700 Junction Highway, speaking with a sheriff’s deputy when the deputy pointed out a person who had just driven up in a car. The deputy knew the car’s driver had two outstanding warrants out of Kerrville Municipal Court, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
“The officer made contact with Looney to identify her and confirm her wanted status,” Lamb said in an email. “Looney was still behind the wheel with the engine running. Looney displayed symptoms of intoxication.”
Looney failed a field sobriety test, was arrested, taken to the hospital for a blood search warrant to be executed, and then jailed, Lamb indicated. Because the officer learned Looney had been convicted of her second DWI in 2016, he recommended prosecutors charge her with felony DWI.
In Texas, DWIs are misdemeanors unless a defendant already has two convictions. A felony DWI is punishable by as many as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Looney was released later that day on bonds totaling $5,000 and a promise to pay an additional $1,000 should she fail to appear in court.
Looney’s outstanding municipal court charges were due to two accusations of public intoxication in January. She has three arrests in Kerr County, including the recent DWI accusation, according to court records.
Others recently accused of DWI include:
Martin Alexander Sanchez, of Kerrville, jailed Oct. 18 by a KPD officer and released the same day on $2,500 in bonds.
Lisa Ann Villanova, of Vanderpool, jailed Oct. 23 by a KPD officer and released the next day on a promise to pay $1,000 if she doesn’t appear in court.
Luis Alberto Hernandez, of Stonewall, jailed Oct. 24 by a KPD officer and released the same day on a promise to pay $1,000 if he doesn’t appear in court.
Jeffrey Daniel Bradberry, of Ingram, jailed Oct. 27 by a state trooper and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Kelly Glenn Geeslin, of Kerrville, jailed Oct. 29 by a KPD officer and held on bonds totaling $2,400.
Andre David Robles, of Kerrville, jailed Oct. 31 by a KPD officer and released the same day on a $1,200 bond.
Hugo Zarraga-Crus, of Kerrville, jailed Oct. 31 by a KPD officer and held on a $1,200 bond and until U.S. immigration authorities review his case; he’s suspected of being in the country illegally.
Jessica Anne Quigley, of Kerrville, jailed Oct. 31 by a KPD officer and released the next day on a $2,000 bond.
