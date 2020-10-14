HARPER ‘PUNCHED’ OUT BY MASON
Harper Coach Chad Zenner anticipated Mason to be tough last week.
The Longhorns traveled to Mason and were shut out 67-0.
Mason started the season 0-4, but have rallied with three consecutive wins including the victory over Harper Friday night.
Mason has outscored their opponents 149-14 over the past three games.
THE BOTTOM LINE
"Bottom line is, 5 turnovers against a quality opponent like Mason can’t happen. They are good enough that beating ourselves does not help anything," Harper Head Coach Chad Zenner commented.
Zenner added, "For the most part we are healthy and have 3 games in front of us to make a playoff push. This week we have Center Point."
With the loss, Harper falls to 2-5,1-1.
Harper will host Center Point this Friday.
