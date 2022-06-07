SAN ANTONIO — Kids between the ages of 5 and 14 are invited to spend part of the summer with a nonprofit program called Spurs Give. Spurs Give is the non-profit organization of the San Antonio Spurs.
Spurs Give will be providing free educational youth programming activities this summer, including a virtual Spurs Give Summer Reading Challenge, which is open to kids all across the Hill Country.
“We have three educational programs this summer that we are super excited to launch,” said Alex Cardenas, Spurs Give programs coordinator. “The first program that we have going on is the Spurs Give Summer Reading Challenge.”
The reading challenge promotes continued engagement in literacy development during the summer months.
“This is our third year putting on this program for the community,” Cardenas said. “The program starts on June 13. It’s a virtual reading challenge, so during this eight-week program, we are going to be sending out some reading logs to the parents that sign up.”
During this time, kids will log the number of minutes they spend reading during the eight-week time period that ends on Monday, Aug. 8.
“At the end of the program, the top three readers that are in the program and record the highest minutes will receive special prizes,” Cardenas said. “During the summer, we are hoping to have a virtual reading corner with hopefully a special guest from San Antonio FC (professional soccer club), and that’s our goal.”
Registration is open until Friday, June 10. Parents who are interested in registering their kids for the summer reading program challenge can log onto the event’s website athttps://spursgive.org/summerreading.
“This is a very easy going literacy program,” Cardenas said. “Our goal is to promote literacy during the summer. Anyone in the South Texas area can participate in this program, because it is virtual. We are super excited to get kids involved in this program. It’s free of charge. We just hope that this keeps the mind flowing through the summer, and it encourages literacy.“
Cardenas said that the program is perfect for kids who live in the Kerrville area.
“It’s open to anyone in the South Texas area,” Cardenas said. “Kerrville (area) students are definitely encouraged to participate in this as well.”
