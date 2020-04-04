The phones have not let up at banks across Kerrville this week. As the federal government rolled out its $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program on Friday, small business owners across the region tried to find out everything they could about how to apply in hopes of keeping their businesses afloat and employees paid.
The program, which is designed to help small businesses retain workers and pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic, is part of the $2 trillion relief package signed into law last week.
The program will give
businesses low-interest loans of about 2.5 times their average monthly payroll.
The loans will be fully or partially forgiven if businesses show that the money was used to retain or rehire employees and pay some overhead expenses through June 30.
The program is being overseen by the Small Business Administration, but banks are handling the application process.
And a lack of information and changing information created a challenging situation for local bankers.
Justin Foster, vice president at Community First National Bank, said he had taken more than 100 calls about the program this week.
His bank put together an email piece for each customer to know how to apply and what type of information the bank would need.
Their goal was to get clients to submit as much information as possible so the bank was ready to submit an application on their behalf once the online portal opened.
Early Friday he had heard through his banking network that others had tried and the online portal crashed. But by 6 p.m. Friday, he said his bank and others had submitted applications and received some approvals. He urged people to apply.
“It’s a good program,” he said. “We want people to take advantage of it.”
Tricia Byrom, chief credit officer at Guadalupe Bank, didn’t have access to the SBA portal to submit applications for the Paycheck Protection Program as of Friday morning.
Byrom said Thursday many program details had not yet been clarified. However, the bank did have an application available and some guidance on the documentation required, but not all.
“We’re here and ready to help and happy to take the applications, but we’re at the mercy of the SBA right now,” she said.
Upon request, the bank will send an email with a form-fillable PDF to interested parties. However, the bank’s leadership emphasized that there are still many unanswered questions.
Chris Braaten, Guadalupe Bank’s vice president of lending, said the demand for this Paycheck Protection Program has been extraordinary with the bank receiving over 100 calls about it. The bank serves clients in Kerr and Gillespie counties.
“The network of bankers we talk to in Texas are experiencing the same level of demand as us,” he said.
Byrom and Braaten encouraged small business owners to contact the bank they have a relationship with first, in part because those banks will already have some of the information needed for the applications.
In addition, Byrom said Guadalupe Bank will serve its existing customers first.
“At this point, our customers are our priority,” she said.
Although banks were dealing with the majority of questions, other organizations that serve business owners were trying to help as much as possible.
Rachel London, interim president/CEO at Kerrville Chamber of Commerce, said once she received complete instructions about the details of the small business loans, she would publish the information on the chamber’s website and social media accounts.
She said that information would include a list of banks providing the loans as well as guidelines to help business owners know which criteria they meet for the different types of federal help.
Gilberto Salinas, executive director for Kerrville Economic Development Corp., said with the about-face the economy has taken in recent weeks, many economic development practitioners are in new territory.
“For some of them things have been very good for almost a decade now,” he said.
However, even for those who have experience with the Great Recession from 2007-09, this is completely different.
“It’s going to be a shock to the system,” Salinas said.
The first round of layoffs are hitting part-time and hourly workers in the service, fitness and local entertainment industries. But the second round could hit auto related industries as people are traveling significantly less, Salinas said.
“It’s a ripple effect that’s spreading just as fast as the actual virus itself,” he said.
He advised small businesses to apply for everything they can.
“We’ve never experienced this,” he said. “We cannot predict what’s going to happen. Just through research we can have an educated guess as to what might happen. Make no mistake our economy is going to be hit hard, so go after that money.”
So far, that’s what local businesses were doing.
Brian Bowers, market president at Centennial Bank, said they had received nonstop calls, emails and texts about the Paycheck Protection Program.
And in the midst of that huge demand, bankers were having to learn the details, which seemed to be constantly changing.
The interim final rule, which was the guidance about the program, came out after 6 p.m. Thursday.
Bowers said there were applications that had floated out earlier in the week, but those were incorrect, with a final one distributed by the SBA coming out Thursday night.
Centennial Bank began accepting applications Friday. However, they had been unable to submit any through the Small Business Administration portal as of Friday afternoon.
Roy Thompson, President and CEO Texas Hill Country Bank, referenced the same problem with the changing application and said the bank asked customers to resubmit the revised application.
The bank has received between 50-100 applications from a variety of businesses.
“It doesn’t matter which business you’re in,” he said. “You’re affected by this.”
Although the portal to submit applications opened Friday morning, due to the volume it was difficult to get one through, Thompson said.
Thompson said the program is less of a loan and more of the federal government making the employer the unemployment office.
So, instead of employees getting laid off, the federal government is providing the funds to pay them for up to eight weeks.
He said that’s smart in that it allows employees to keep working while maintaining social distance or to train so that when business ramps back up they can perform at an even higher level.
Bowers said the program can be a huge help in trying to ensure the economy bounces back because it’s goal is to help small businesses keep staff employed through this time.
“We love our small business customers,” he said. “We’re here to help them. I think every bank has that same mentality. ... We’re going to all get through it.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.