The first half of the weekend is highlighted by hot temperatures and low rain chances.
A cold front arrives Sunday and Monday. The boundary brings an opportunity for showers and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY SATURDAY
Cumulus clouds dot the skies throughout the day Saturday. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. This resembles what we experienced the past few days across the Hill Country. Storms will be spotty but capable of brief downpours, strong wind gusts and lightning strikes.
Highs warm into the middle 90s. Winds should be out of the south at 5 to 15 mph. Higher gusts are possible in thunderstorms.
VERY HUMID SATURDAY NIGHT
High humidity is expected Saturday night with low temperatures remaining in the lower to middle 70s overnight.
Skies become partly cloudy by daybreak Sunday with winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.
SLIGHTLY HIGHER RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY
A cold front to our north could bring a couple of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are highest north of Kerrville and the Interstate 10 corridor.
High temperatures still warm into the lower to middle 90s. Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible in thunderstorm activity.
LINGERING STORM CHANCE SUNDAY NIGHT
A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible Sunday night, with lows in the lower to middle 70s.
THUNDERSTORMS AND COOLER MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Thunderstorm chances are in the forecast daily Monday through Wednesday with a cold front draped across the area.
Highs drop into the upper 80s and lower 90s each day, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s at night.
