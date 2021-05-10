The Harper Longhorns were forced to travel to Brackettville Monday for a rubber match game against Brackett High.
The Longhorns took advantage of the weekend to rest up. Two days off paid dividends for the Longhorns. Harper scored at least three runs in every inning to defeat Brackett, 18-1.
THE JACKSON DAVIS SHOW
Jackson Davis went 3-for-4 at the plate and led the Longhorns with three RBIs. Davis opened up the game with a single to left field in the top of the first inning. He scored off of a passed ball a few plays later.
Dalton Brown and Ethan Crawford scored a run in the first inning to give Harper a quick 3-0 lead early in the game.
DEFENSIVE PROWESS
Newt Eaheart made a huge defensive play in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs left and runners in scoring position, Eaheart converted a double play after catching a fly ball by Max Hernandez of the Brackett Tigers. This spectacular play retired the side for the Brackett Tigers, keeping Harper on top, 3-0.
3 MORE RUNS
Harper took their hot bats to the plate in the top of the second inning. Gray Porter hit a sacrifice bunt to score Wesley Marbach from third base. Porter was thrown out at first.
Davis returned to the batter’s box. He singled to left field and scored Brown for the inning’s second run. He was advanced to second base and finally reached third on an error. He scored the final run of the inning after Fred Earhart stole second base. Harper took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the second inning.
3 RUNS IN THE 3RD
Oveth Montelongo scored the lone run for the Brackett Tigers in the bottom of the second inning to make the score 6-1, heading into the top of the third inning.
Jacob Minor scored a run after a balk by Brackett’s pitcher, Matthew Huerta.
Davis doubled to center field on the next play. He hit a two-run RBI, double scoring Brown and Whyatt Cottle.
After three innings, Harper extended the lead to 9-1.
MORE OF THE SAME
Walker Green, Marbach and Minor scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Harper took a 12-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Brackett could not get anything going.
HARPER PUTS THE GAME AWAY
The Longhorns scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to end the game after five innings of play.
Zane Schubert, Lake, Jefery Colbert, Green, Minor and Kase Kramer all scored one run apiece to finish the game off, 18-1.
UP NEXT
Harper does not know who they will face next. They have advanced in the playoffs and details are to be announced.
