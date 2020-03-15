Fast-food chain Chick-Fil-A announced on Sunday that it will be temporarily closing its dining rooms to avoid person-to-person contact during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kerrville's franchise is owned by Seth White, who posted a message on his restaurant's Instagram account, that the dining room would be closed. However, the drive thru, mobile ordering, catering and carryout would be available. He also encouraged people to download the chain's app.
This comes on the heels of the federal Centers for Disease Control urging people not to have gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. Other states have closed restaurants and bars.
"Out of an abundance of caution and care for our team members, our guests, and our community, we will be discontinuing dine-in service immediately at Chick-fil-A Kerrville," White wrote.
"In an effort to streamline your experience, please download the Chick-fil-A One App. This app not only allows you to earn reward points, but also gives you the ability to create and place an order from your phone. It totally streamlines the ordering process. It can be used for drive-thru, carry-out and curbside orders.
"On behalf of our team, I would like to thank you for your continued support and understanding. Please be assured that we are taking all necessary precautions in line with the CDC recommendations," White wrote
In a statement the company said: Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.