Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Mark Foust said there will be a 2020 graduation ceremony for Tivy High School seniors, but he’s the first to say he doesn’t know when it will happen.
Initially scheduled for May 29, the new federal recommendations from President Trump could push that back into the summer, but much of this is also dependent on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision about the school year, which he’s expected to make on Friday.
“We will have a graduation ceremony,” Foust said during a community update meeting hosted by the city of Kerrville. “We just can’t tell you when or where it looks like yet. We will work on all of our options there. Pretty much on a daily basis, we’re working on that.”
On Thursday, Austin School District moved its graduation ceremonies to early August and will hold them at the University of Texas’ Erwin Center. Austin is one of the first districts to move graduation, but Dallas television station WFAA surveyed numerous North Texas school districts to see what plans were afoot for the 2020 commencement ceremonies. All were hoping for holding graduation as scheduled, but all were planning for a move.
Foust noted that Tivy seniors were able to pick up graduation packets on Wednesday.
Moving graduations may have to happen based on President Trump’s recommendations of a phased approach for re-opening the country. With more than 16,000 cases of COVID-19, Texas has yet to reach the peak of its infections and federal officials recommend several steps before even reaching a phased implementation.
In phase one, for instance, the plan recommends strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided and nonessential travel is discouraged.
In phase two, people are encouraged to maximize social distancing and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Travel could resume. Schools could re-open.
Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans, with a focus on identification and isolation of any new infections.
Just how long that will take is uncertain.
