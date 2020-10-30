A 36-year-old Ingram man accused of punching a woman he knows was found incompetent to stand trial and ordered confined in a mental institution.
The man, Herbert Lee Sanders III, was arrested on March 10 and, during his incarceration, wrote two letters to the court complaining of repetitive, vulgar speech that made his head hurt, claiming it was being played over the intercom at the Kerr County jail.
“These correctional officers act as if they don’t hear it,” states one of his letters.
Jail records indicate Sanders has been arrested 17 times in Kerr County since 2002, and he’s served prison time — less than four years — for scheming with as many as 34 other people to manufacture methamphetamine, in a felony organized crime case from 2006. He’s been convicted of terroristic threat, failure to appear in court twice, interfering with an emergency call, and two assaults.
A psychologist the county paid to examine Sanders apparently found the man to be incompetent to stand trial in the current assault case. In an Oct. 29 videoconference hearing with 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III, Sanders displayed erratic behavior and claimed the state had improperly filed a felony charge against him — felon in possession of a firearm. But no court records exist of this charge having been filed.
Sanders’ attorney, Kurt Rudkin, interrupted his client in an apparent attempt to get the hearing back on track.
“I’m talking to a judge … you watch your mouth,” Sanders said, at which point Pattillo remotely deactivated the microphone at the jail. Rudkin told the judge that allowing Sanders to continue speaking “would be very detrimental to his defense.”
“I have signed the agreed order that finds you’re not competent, and you’ll be taken to the state hospital and treated medically until such time that you have regained your competency,” Pattillo said to Sanders. “So he (Rudkin) is trying to help you there, Mr. Sanders, and that’s the only reason I’ve muted you.”
Sanders was in the county jail as of Oct. 30 awaiting transfer to a state hospital.
